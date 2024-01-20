Abd Karim: Report of Wan Junaidi’s appointment as S’wak governor just ‘speculation’

KUCHING (Jan 20): Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has downplayed reports of Tan Sri Wan Junaidi’s resignation as the Dewan Negara president in order to be appointed the next Sarawak Head of State.

He said at the moment, he view the matter as just a speculation.

“I also read on social media saying that he (Wan Junaidi) is going to become Sarawak governor. But we should just wait.

“To me, this is all a prediction. Sometimes it might be true and sometimes not. Just like the weather forecast,” he said when met after officiating at the grand opening of Kawasaki Kuching here at the Travillion Commercial Centre today.

He was asked to comment on reports of Wan Junaidi’s resignation as the Senate president in order to make way for his appointment as the Sarawak Head of State.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said any recommendation for the appointment of the new Head of State would require few legal processes.

He said although Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s current term as Sarawak’s Head of State is expected to end at the end of next month, the decision whether to extend or not has yet to be determined.

He said any decision relating to this position would be consulted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers.

“ Well, let’s wait first because if it’s about this position, our existing governor, if I’m not mistaken, his term will end soon.

“But whether it will be extended or not, this is up to the recommendations from the state and also the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as well as the Conference of Rulers that will decide.

“We shall wait and see,” he said.

Abdul Karim also revealed that he had met Taib at the Kuching International Airport last night, saying that the governor is well and in good stead.

“Tuan Yang Terutama just returned back from overseas last night and I greeted him at the airport.

“I was very happy to see him and he was happy to see me. He smiled when he saw me. He has been very good to me because he was my ex-boss. I served him for a long time.

“I can see that he (health) is better than before.

Abdul Karim, however declined to disclose further details when asked if the appointment of Sarawak Head of State post had been raised in the state Cabinet meeting, saying that the matter would be discussed behind closed doors.

“We already had a Cabinet meeting two days ago. But we did not discuss the governor post.

“This morning? I’m not very sure. But if there is any discussion, it would be closed door,” he said.

Asked on his view of who should helm the position if Taib were to step down, Abdul Karim said it must be someone who is capable of carrying out the task physically.

“For me, all beginnings will come to an end. So this position must be helmed by a capable person that is able to carry out the task.

“Everybody knows that age is catching up. It is not easy to perform duties when you are old. Even if you want to stand up it is also difficult.

“And all of us will be going through this phase. I believe that everyone has their own time to end the position, whether it is a high or low rank post,” he said.

The Malaysian Insight in a report yesterday said that Wan Junaidi had tendered his resignation as Dewan Negara president in order to be appointed the eighth Sarawak governor.

The report said further that Wan Junaidi was expected to take the oath of office later.

Taib has held the Head of State post since March 2014.

It was learnt that his current term is expected to end at the end of next month.