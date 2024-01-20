Abg Johari tight-lipped over news of Wan Junaidi’s appointment as next Sarawak governor

KUCHING (Jan 20): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has refused to comment on reports that Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been appointed as Sarawak’s next Head of State.

“I cannot comment,” he said when approached by the media after he officiated an event in Damai Lagoon Resort today.

When asked if Sarawak has nominated a name to be the new Head of State, he replied: “Like I said, I cannot comment on it publicly because the absolute power (on the appointment of the Head of State) is with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

Asked if Wan Junaidi had indeed submitted his resignation as Dewan Negara president, he replied: “(Why don’t) you ask him?”.

It was reported that Wan Junaidi, 78, had tendered his resignation as Dewan Negara president and was expected to be appointed as the eighth Sarawak governor.

Wan Junaidi has not responded to the news of his resignation despite efforts to contact him.

He was however quoted in The Star as downplaying talk of him being appointed as the next Sarawak Head of State, saying that it was just “social media speculation” at the moment.

“For now, it’s treated as social media speculation until an official announcement is made by the state government,” he was quoted.

Wan Junaidi was a cabinet minister, and also an MP for seven terms since 1990, but he did not defend his Santubong seat in the 15th General Election.

The current Sarawak Head of State is Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who has held the position for three terms since March 2014.

It is learnt that Taib’s current term as the Sarawak Head of State is expected to end at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, Berita Harian reported the swearing-in ceremony for the position of Sarawak Head of State scheduled to be held on Jan 29.

However, the news portal could not confirm whether the swearing-in ceremony is for the position of Acting Yang di-Pertua or for the new Head of State.

A source close to the Astana Negeri Sarawak had told the national daily that a special meeting was allegedly held at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly this morning (Jan 20) believed to be discussing the appointment of a new Head of State.

Quoting the same source, it said Taib who was previously in Istanbul, Turkiye, had returned to Kuching last night (Jan 19).