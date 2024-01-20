Anwar: Not easy to investigate high profile figures

KLANG (Jan 20): It is not easy to conduct investigations on high-profile figures, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

As such, he urged the public to support the government’s efforts to investigate top individuals, including those with the title of Tun, in connection with the misappropriation of government funds.

“We will go after the crooks, I don’t care… When we want to take action (against these individuals), the people get angry, saying that this Prime Minister is too harsh. For me, this is strange; you should support it (investigations) It’s not easy, you know, to investigate a Tun.

“Investigating a village chief is easy, investigating a school teacher is even easier. I want to investigate the big shots who steal big money….think it’s easy? It’s not. We want to protect this country, don’t let them steal the people’s wealth,” he said while speaking at the National Ponggal Festival 2024 celebration at the Klang Municipal Council Square @ Padang Chetty here tonight.

On Jan 17, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that they had taken statements from a former Prime Minister’s son believed to be related to his business dealings in the late 1990s.

Prior to that, Tun Daim Zainuddin’s wife, Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid, and their two children were at the MACC headquarters to assist in an investigation believed to be related to the former Finance Minister and businessman.

In December, the MACC seized the Menara Ilham building in Kuala Lumpur, believed to be connected to a case involving the misappropriation of over RM2.3 billion in state funds, implicating a corporate figure and a former senior minister.

Meanwhile, Anwar reminded Indian community leaders not to be carried away by extreme sentiments that would not benefit the country.

He said all races are now demanding the prompt resolution of issues, and the government will use the just and fair MADANI concept for the benefit of all parties.

“To address the issues faced by the Indian community, we not only allocated RM100 million through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA), but we also address them through other programmes such as (upgrading) school toilets, (eradicating) hardcore poverty, civil servants’ homes, and RM30 million through the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun).”

“I have also asked all ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, the Human Resources Ministry and the Ministry of National Unity to identify the issues faced by the people regardless of race.

Anwar also said that after the government had successfully eradicated hardcore poverty in Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan, he is now awaiting a comprehensive report from Selangor within two weeks regarding similar progress.

“For sure, we can manage Selangor well, with good results and the capability to resolve issues. I am confident that Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan can address poverty-related problems,” he said. – Bernama