APM S’wak: 3 more individuals register at Debak’s Dewan Perpaduan PPS, evacuees up to 218

KUCHING (Jan 20): Another three individuals registered themselves at the flood relief centre at the Dewan Perpaduan in Debak on Friday night.

The Sarawak Civil Defence Force (APM) in their 8am update today said this brought the number of evacuees there to a total of 218 individuals from 70 families.

The centre, which was opened at 12pm on Friday, is to cater to the rising number of displaced villagers after the first flood relief centre at Dewan Millenia, which opened at 1.30am on the same day, ran out of space.

Currently, the Dewan Millenia flood relief centre is providing shelter to a total of 141 evacuees from a total of 39 families.

APM reported the situation in both centres is safe and under control.

The evacuees were displaced after their villages in Kampung Bungey, Kampung Lalang and Kampung Babu were inundated by flash floods caused by heavy rain.

As of 10pm on Friday night, the flood water was still stagnant despite low tide at the nearby river.