Awg Tengah: Proposed green hydrogen project in Tg Kidurong progressing well

KUCHING (Jan 20): The proposed green hydrogen project in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu is progressing well, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred), Awang Tengah, who is also the minister, was briefed on the latest development of the proposed green hydrogen project by the top management from South Korea’s Samsung Engineering Co Ltd and Lotte Chemical as well as SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd during a meeting at his office on Thursday.

“YB Datuk Amar, Deputy Premier of Sarawak, was glad that the project was progressing well,” it said.

In response, Awang Tengah informed the companies that the state government would continue to facilitate their proposal.

Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and top officials from Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and InvestSarawak were also present during the briefing.