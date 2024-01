KUCHING (Jan 20): A man’s body was found by the public in a storm drain today at Taman Malihah around 2pm.

According to sources, the body has been identified as Mohamad Hafiz Deen who was reported missing yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) together with the police went to the scene to secure the body, before paramedics declared the man dead.

The body was later transported by police to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.