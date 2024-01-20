Dr Sim: Sarawak may offer ‘two class’ tertiary education in the future

KUCHING (Jan 20): Malaysia is heading towards being a country with two classes — the ‘Sarawakian’ class and ‘non-Sarawakian’ class, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of an exhibition showing the lifeworks of his late teacher Chong Liew Syn at the Hoan Gallery, La Promenade here on Friday night, Dr Sim said one of the examples that will indicate these classes is the free tertiary education initiative by the state government.

“There is a possibility Sarawak will offer education with two classes — the Sarawakian class and non-Sarawakian class — in the future. What do I mean by ‘one country, two classes’?

“(For example) In the year 2026, those who belong to the Sarawakian class will study at Swinburne University for free. But if you are not Sarawakian, you have to pay tuition fees to study at the Higher Education Institution (IPT).

“And that will be the beginning of ‘one country, two classes’,” he said.

Adding on, Dr Sim described the move as critical as it will address Sarawak’s rights and this opportunity only comes after 60 years of independence.

Thus, he called on all government link companies to work together in the development of Sarawak’s arts and culture to ensure the legacy continues to be preserved.

“We want that legacy to continue — even though now it may be difficult, but it is clear now that Sarawak is trying to develop an art centre in Kuching city to support the artists.

“Every person in Sarawak is a treasure for us. (It is just) How you want to contribute to this state by playing your own role in helping the development of the nation,” he said, adding more support is needed for local artists to thrive.

Also present at the art exhibition opening were Hock Seng Lee (HSL) Realty Sdn Bhd director Yu Ji, Hoan Gallery director Hoan Kee Huang, and Chong’s eldest son Ken Loh.