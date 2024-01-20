Estate worker killed in fire in Niah

MIRI (Jan 20): A 22-year-old estate worker was killed in a fire that broke out at a workers quarters in Niah early today.

Batu Niah Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Rary Banjie, in a statement, said that the charred remains of the man were found inside one of the bedrooms.

“Bomba received a call from the estate’s manager at 9.50am, and immediately despatched a team of 10 firefighters to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 11.20am, they could see that the fire was already at its height, engulfing the two-bedroom unit,” he said, adding that the whole structure was completely destroyed.

“There was a car, which was also destroyed by fire,” he added.

The body was later handed over to the police for investigation.

“The cause and total losses are still being investigated,” said Rary.

The operation ended at 1.10pm.