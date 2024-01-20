Everybody wants to change the world!

FOR some of us, we feel that the world as we know it needs changing, that there are far too many things that are wrong, unjust, unfair and not fully in tune with our own personal ideals and ideas.

For a few, there are ways that they can actually try and do something about it – write a book, join a cause, become a member of a political entity or some social or charitable organisation.

For many who have found their calling, they dedicate their lives to it.

For the select (and sometimes democratically-elected) few, they feel that they have been thrust into their elevated status and positions and are able to effect some real changes by way of policy, rule, standards and reforms.

Changing the world is a positive thing.

If idealists could somehow in their own little ways and efforts make some concrete changes along the way, every step taken towards their goals would be an improvement, and surely, we could not fault that.

Sometimes, though, it can get awry and perverted. Sometimes, in the quest to change the world, a few egoists may take it upon themselves to try and ‘rule the world’, or try and make the world in the image of their own dreams and expectations.

In Malaysia today, and I am sure that this also exists in many other countries, there are people whom I would classify as ‘Little Napoleons’ – who within their own little fiefdom of say, a government department, a private company’s office or his own little world – have taken upon themselves the mantle of a Napoleon Bonaparte.

It is a real medical and psychiatric phenomenon – I referred to Wikipedia and it had a lot to say about it, but the brief preamble would have to suffice: “Both commonly, and in psychology, the Napoleon complex is regarded as a derogatory social stereotype – it is a purported condition normally attributed to people of short stature, with overly aggressive or domineering social behaviour.

“It implies that such behaviour is to compensate for the subject’s physical or social shortcomings. It is named after Napoleon Bonaparte, the first Emperor of the French who was estimated to have been 5 feet 2 inches tall (1.67 metres).”

However, the height issue was debunked in a study in 2007 conducted by the University of Central Lancashire, which had concluded that ‘taller men were more likely to lose their tempers and hit back’.

Be that as it may, let’s just say that this complex affects people of all stature and height.

The danger we have from such people is when they actually play it out in their workplaces and also at home with their families and loved ones.

These ‘Little Napoleons’ would be a particular breed of people who have somehow managed to acquire their perverted sense of entitlement due to either their upbringing, their own personal sense of justice, or a yearning and longing to be seen and recognised for what they deem to be their own sense of values – these may be championing certain causes, propagating an agenda, or spotlighting what they perceived as a weakness or a shortcoming.

It could be something as trivial as wearing a uniform a certain way, promoting a culture, tradition, race or religion to challenging a way, or method of organisational procedure.

It is really an inferiority complex rearing its ugly pomposity head.

More often than not, it shows itself in many government departments where the officers or even clerks have a say in either making routine processes proceed smoothly, or throwing a spanner in the works.

It involves simple acts of working to fixed procedures, causing delays right up to completely obstructing, or even creating ‘made-up’ new rules and regulations.

I have many years of experiencing such occurrences first hand in many of our civil service departments and although I try not to make any sweeping statements here, I can vouch for certain that in some departments, their staff in general tend to be civil, efficient and helpful versus those who are the opposite.

In my many dealings within the Immigration, National Registration, Inland Transport, Royal Customs and Royal Malaysia Police, I have found them to be effective and efficient.

On the other hand, I cannot say the same for the Land and Survey, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), and a few others that I would not name.

I have had my routine applications, renewals and queries both expedited and delayed at all these departments, depending on the staff whom I had dealt with.

Although the rules, regulations and procedures are all set down, each individual staff member had deemed it fit to either help or hinder my progress.

At the end of the day, it just comes down to the individual.

In recent years, I have noticed a big change in attitude towards ‘customer service’ and in general, the overall public relations (PR) side of civil servants, which has improved somewhat.

It could be a combination of the many training seminars that a majority of them have attended, coupled with the advent of the social media whereby it is extremely easy (and can also be done anonymously) by a ‘member of the public’ to post a complaint about a bad or delayed service on Facebook or chain-mail on WhatsApp.

Some would say that ‘any and all change is good’, but it depends on whether such changes are improvements or for the better – have they made your life any easier; have they benefitted you, or the world at large?

Not all changes are needed – some things stay good and need not be changed at all.

Do not just change for the sake of it – the majority of humans still need and love familiarity.

During our school days, a group of us – Chinese, Malays, Ibans, Bidayuh, Indians, and Eurasians – had wanted to form our own multiracial political party to bring change to Sarawak.

As adults in later years, as lawyers, engineers, doctors and businessmen, we still talked about it; some joined the prevalent political platforms, others carried on doing their small part in advancing their ideals and pursuing their respective dreams.

Dreams never die – they only fade away with time.

At this particular moment in time, there are changes aplenty.

I happened to go shopping a few days ago with an elderly relative (just a few years older than me).

She had complained about not being able to keep up with the technology that was on her smartphone, and had problems with stuff like making a payment on her parking ticket.

Her daughter had wanted and, in fact, taught her how to use the S-Pay online payment so she could facilitate non-cash transactions. Being somewhat used to her ways and lazy to memorise the procedures, she had given up after one or two times using it.

Some of us take on to new technology due to the ease and the necessity of having to use it regularly whether we like it or not. That is the way the future will be. We just need to make it work for us. We have to look at it positively.

I remember when Facebook first opened up its membership to those over 13 sometime in 2006.

I joined in May 2007.

Mark Zuckerberg had changed the world, having almost single handedly created the phenomenon that we know today as social media.

The changes that Facebook alone, and social media in general (later came the Instagram, Twitter (now X), WhatsApp, TikTok and YouTube, et cetera) had created were probably the single most influential occurrence of the post-World War II era.

Nothing else has come close to its widespread use and massive and immersive human participation.

Today, it boasts 3.03 billion in a world populated by 8.08 billion, so roughly 38 per cent of humankind – or one in three humans – are on Facebook!

That is the kind of change that is tangible, useful and effective. It cuts across all race, religion, regions and geographical, political and societal differences.

It is the final and ultimate equaliser!

Anyone and everyone (except those in China) can and has the chance to join in, and become part of the phenomenon.

What we as individuals do in it, with it, about it and without it, is an option.

To become totally immersed in its culture, to share posts and comments, to just troll on it, or simply come in once a while to glimpse and glance, it is all very much up to us.

The world is forever changing.

What I wrote in the first paragraph of this column was already the past.

The future is out there, waiting for the changes that will inevitably come.

We deal with it the best we can: accept and welcome it, sit around and observe what is going on with it, or we can jump aboard to learn what is new, and help and be part of it as it comes crushing down on us.

Here is to the future and the changes yet to come.

May most of it be for the good for all of us.

Help not hinder, progress not depress, and enlighten not be regressive.