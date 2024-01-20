Flood evacuees in Debak increase to 389 people as of 8pm tonight

KUCHING (Jan 20): The number of flood evacuees in Debak has increased to 389 people from 115 families as of 8pm today.

Initially there were 359 people from 109 families.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the evacuees are from three villages affected by flood. They are Kampung Lalang, Kampung Bungey, and Kampung Babu.

The first evacuation centre in the district was opened at 1.30am on Jan 19 at Dewan Millenia which is currently sheltering 141 people from 39 families.

Due to the increasing number of villagers being displaced by the flood, a second centre at Dewan Perpaduan was opened at 12pm on the same day (Jan 19).

As of 8pm today, the flood water in the affected villagers was still stagnant.

Earlier, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas visited the evacuation centre at Dewan Millenia to assess the situation on the ground.

Also seen with him was Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development (Community Wellbeing Development) Mohamad Razi Sitam.