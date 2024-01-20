Geopark will benefit three Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): The Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geopark (KUGGP) will be able to provide benefits and economic spill-over to approximately 291,300 residents in the three districts involved.

With an area of 4,750 square kilometres, KUGGP encompasses Kota Belud, Kota Marudu and Ranau, and it involves a total of 423 villages.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, the geopark will open up numerous opportunities to the community, particularly in enhancing income through tourism activities and cultural preservation in the respective areas.

“Undoubtedly, this will bring significant benefits such as business opportunities, employment and tourism. The presence of this geopark can benefit padi farmers in Kota Belud, coconut planters in Kota Marudu, and vegetable farmers in Kundasang, Ranau,” he said at the launching of the KUGGP and Sabah Parks Diamond Jubilee Celebration at Kota Belud Square on Saturday.

Hajiji pointed out that the opportunities can be obtained through approaches like global marketing opportunities, thereby increasing tourist arrivals to the Geopark area.

Additionally, education programs and awareness regarding sustainable practices in the Geopark area can add value to agricultural output,” he said.

“The improvement of infrastructure in the geopark area will lead to the development of road networks and public facilities, facilitating the transportation of agricultural products, as well as business opportunities such as homestays. This creates new job opportunities, such as tourist guides, to be filled by locals,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the recognition as a geopark is also a commendable achievement for the state government under the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju through the state Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment and Sabah Parks.

“It is clear that the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju is in line with the geopark concept, and undoubtedly, this area will become a global geo-tourism destination in the future.

Therefore, the geopark’s three main focuses, namely the conservation of natural resources, development of basic infrastructure, and generation of socio-economic benefits for the local population living in this area, need to be emphasized.

“The National Geopark Development Plan 2021-2030 has also been received from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment. We will bring it to the State Cabinet for discussion and approval so that it can be accepted by the state government,” he said.

In this regard, he urged everyone, especially the residents in the geopark area, to collaborate with the government in preserving the state’s treasures from being damaged by irresponsible parties.

“This is because this recognition is another significant achievement for the country, especially this state, in efforts to preserve the natural environment and sustainable management of the geopark area with international value.

“This is the wealth of the state of Sabah for us to preserve and use as capital for economic development, especially in the tourism sector to obtain continuous benefits,” he said.

The Kinabalu Geopark was recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris on May 24, 2023.