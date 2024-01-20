House owners satisfied with repairs under S’wak govt assistance

MIRI (Jan 20): Selected house owners to receive assistance under Projek Penambahbaikan Rumah Miskin Sarawak (PPRMS) expressed their satisfaction with the work carried out on their houses.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who went on an inspection of the houses repaired under the project, said 64 houses in his area (Senadin constituency) have been repaired in 2023.

“This random inspection is done to check whether the repair work carried out by the contractor is in accordance with the specifications or otherwise.

“The owners said they are generally satisfied with the repair work,” said Lee after receiving feedbacks from the owners of the houses involved.

During his visit, Lee also met a single mother who is staying in the Tudan area.

After seeing her living condition, he arranged for the DUN Senadin Service Centre team to follow up with the single mother to help her in applying for welfare assistance.

Among those accompanying Lee during the visit were Senadin area community leaders Penghulu Nasir Abdul Rahim and Kapitan Chong Ah Muk, as well as DUN Senadin Service Centre personnel.