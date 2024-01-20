Indonesia presidential election: Consulate General ready to facilitate voting process for Indonesians in S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 20): The Consulate-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching is ready to facilitate the voting process for the 64,900 registered Indonesian voters in Sarawak for the upcoming Indonesian presidential election on Feb 14.

Aside from its office at Jalan Central Timur, another 153 voting stations will be set up across Sarawak for Indonesians to exercise their civic rights, said Indonesia’s Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

“Our officers will be stationed at the 153 voting centres across various districts in Sarawak, including at Lawas, Limbang, Miri, Bintulu and Sibu,” he told reporters during an Immigration’s Day celebration at the consulate’s premises here today.

Raden said in Kuching, there are about 3,000 registered Indonesian voters and advanced voting in Sarawak will take place on Feb 11 since it falls on a Sunday.

“Since last November, our office has been liaising with the local councils, police and Sarawak State Secretary’s office to ensure the smooth running of the voting process for the upcoming Indonesian presidential election.”

Once all the ballot boxes have been collected from the 153 voting centres, Raden said the counting of the votes will take place at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) in Sejingkat on the same day of the presidential elections on Feb 14.

“We have a target of achieving a 50 per cent turnout rate among the registered voters in Sarawak and we hope there will be a strong participation from fellow Indonesians in the presidential election,” he said.