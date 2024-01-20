Landslide hits area behind Rumah Serejam in Julau

JULAU (Jan 20): A landslide struck Rumah Serejam in Tanjung Entawa, Nanga Lijan here on Friday.

According to Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nicholas Belulin, the site is still at risk of more potential landslides.

He said the landslide was due to continuous rainfall in the area in the past few days.

“The fire department received a call regarding the incident from the Julau district office at 10.32am, and Bomba was requested to conduct an inspection and monitoring of the longhouse.

“When they arrived at the longhouse, Bomba found a landslide had occurred at the back of Room 13,” Nicholas told the media on Friday.

He said the landslide affected the open space at the back of the longhouse, and upon inspection, he believed the area is still at risk of further collapse.

“If heavy rain continues to fall incessantly, we are concerned new landslides will occur at this location because the soil structure is unstable. As a result, Bomba has installed warning barriers and advised nearby residents to remain cautious.

“Bomba will inform the District Disaster Committee about the incident and request immediate consideration in addressing this problem,” he said.