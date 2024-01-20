Longhouse folks at Sg Nibong Sibu overjoyed to have HDC loan approved

SIBU (Jan 20): The residents of the 10-door Rumah Veronica Kapat at Sungai Nibong here are happy to learn about the loan, meant for improvement works on their longhouse, having received approval from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong handed over the letter confirming the approval of the RM500,000 loan to Tuai Rumah Veronica Kapat today.

“This longhouse has 10 families, and the latest loan plan would allow each household to apply for RM50,000 to build a new unit, or RM30,000 to upgrade an existing one.

“The loans provided by HDC are interest-free, aimed at helping rural residents get out of poverty and also improve their quality of life,” said Wong, also the deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

He said since 2020, he had successfully helped 18 longhouses in applying for loans, with a total amount exceeding RM9 million.

“This initiative by the Sarawak government aims to stimulate housing development and improvement in rural areas,” he added.