Male driver, female passenger injured in accident at Jalan Bypass

MIRI (Jan 20): A male driver and female passenger were injured after their car was collided into by a pickup truck at the Jalan Bypass traffic light intersection at 7pm on Friday.

It was learnt the duo were heading towards Tudan from Taman Tunku when the incident occurred.

Upon reaching the traffic light, their vehicle was rammed by the other vehicle which was coming from Pujut.

The impact caused the victim to lose control of his vehicle, which turned turtle before hitting a road divider.

Both victims were taken to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The case is still under investigation by the police.