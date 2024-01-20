Man in Kuching reported missing found dead in ditch

KUCHING (Jan 20): The body of a man reported missing on Friday was found by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a shallow ditch near his home at Jalan Kong Phin at 9.30am today.

Bomba in a statement said the deceased had been identified as Lim Kin Fiew.

According to them, a call was received at 8.40am from the Kota Sentosa police station asking for assistance in locating the deceased.

At the scene were rescuers from the Batu Lintang station.

After his body was found, paramedics at the scene declared he was dead, and his body was later handed over to the police to transport to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

According to sources, the deceased was realised to have gone missing by his wife at around 5pm on Friday, and the family together with other neighbours conducted a search in the area. Their efforts failed to locate the deceased, which led them to approach the police yesterday evening.

It was also said the deceased suffered from mental illness.