NREB Sarawak, EPD Sabah visits CHITOSE Carbon Capture Central, ZHA

KUCHING (Jan 20): A 30-member delegation from the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Sarawak, along with the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Sabah, visited CHITOSE Carbon Capture Central Sarawak and ZHA Environmental Sdn Bhd, recently.

A press release said the delegates, led by NREB Controller of Environmental Quality, Jack Liam and Deputy Controller, Paul Bond, as well as EPD Sabah director Vitalis J. Moduying and deputy director Daisy Aloysius, gained insights from the general manager of Research and Development at Sarawak Energy, Dr Ng Sik Muk and senior manager of Tech and Biz at CHITOSE Group, Ryo Iko.

CHITOSE Carbon Capture Central (C4) was developed in Sarawak through collaboration between Sarawak Energy Berhad, Sarawak Biodiversity Centre and CHITOSE Group.

The delegates acquired a profound understanding of the pivotal role played by this microalgae production facility in advancing carbon capture, contributing to global initiatives against climate change, and promoting a sustainable green economy in Sarawak.

They proceeded to visit ZHA Environmental Sdn Bhd, where they continued exploring environmental initiatives and sustainability practices, particularly in recycling used tires.

ZHA Environmental Sdn Bhd plays an essential role in collecting and recycling used tires across the state.

These visits aimed to provide delegates valuable insights into the environmental benefits of the projects, offering them important lessons on sustainable practices including the transformation of used tires into valuable resources.

The delegation gained a comprehensive understanding of the operational aspects from a briefing led by ZHA chief executive officer Bernard Yong, with Wilfred Winson and Gloria Chai also contributing valuable perspectives.

Following this enlightening session, the delegates were guided on an informative site visit around the area, where they gained first-hand experience of ZHA’s sustainable practices in action.