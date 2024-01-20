PKR’s Roland Engan elected chairman of Marudi Hospital board of visitors

MIRI (Jan 20): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram chairman Roland Engan is now the chairman of Marudi Hospital’s board of visitors.

In a statement released by the board, Roland would be assisted by deputy chairman Stephen Sati, secretary Jesica Sim and treasurer George Laeng.

The meeting on Friday was also attended by Marudi Hospital director Dr Adrian Ng and deputy director Dr Muhd ​​Shafiq Kamal.

Other members appointed to the board were John Barah, Elias Lipi Mat, Ubin Telajan and Boyce Ngau.

In his remarks, Roland said the board had been given the role of looking after the wellbeing of patients, and ensuring that the hospital facilities must be sufficient for the treatment and rehabilitation needs of the patients.

He called upon the public to always help Marudi Hospital board of visitors in contributing an environment conducive to the welfare and well-being of patients, and the people of Baram generally.