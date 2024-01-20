Residents in fear as Pakan longhouse under landslide threat

PAKAN (Jan 20): Parts of the ground in front of Rumah Mulluk, Lempa Antu in Pakan sank yesterday, prompting residents to call the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for fear of a landslide destroying their longhouse.

According to the Bintangor Bomba station chief Nicholas Belulin, they received the distress call at 9.58am before sending a team to the longhouse some 49km away from the station.

Upon arrival, the Bomba personnel found that the sunken ground was in front of the longhouse.

“The fire and rescue team also found that there is a risk of a landslide occurring in the area, which could potentially affect the main road as well as a storage area and public toilet of the longhouse,” Nicholas.

He also advised the residents to evacuate and move the items in the storage area to another location.

“From the inspection, the fire department found that there is a possibility of further sinking of the ground.

“As an initial step, the fire department has installed warning barriers around risky locations to keep residents out of danger,” he added.