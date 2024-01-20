Sibu MP proposes authority over town planning be given to councils

SIBU (Jan 20): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has proposed giving the local councils the power to make decisions regarding town planning as they are the ones that understand their areas better.

In stating this, he said this could be a way to solve heavy traffic congestion here, which he attributed to poor town planning.

“There are many approved housing schemes in Ulu Sungai Merah, but there are insufficient roads to connect the areas, which has led to heavy traffic congestion in the Ulu Sungai Merah region.

“I think it is time for us to look into the issue of whether the local council should have jurisdiction or decision-making power over town planning,” he told reporters when met after the ‘Sports Toto’s Chinese New Year Angpow Donation Campaign’ at Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hall today.

According to Ling, at the moment town planning is under the Sarawak Planning Authority (SPA), and approval of all development projects must go through the state government.

“Thus, the local government, apart from resolving public issues, has no authority over town planning.

“We used to argue that the federal government must devolve the power to the state; now, I think the state government also needs to consider devolving the power to the local councils, which know more about local issues and situations.

“I think the local councils are better suited to decide where to build new roads in Sibu in order to alleviate traffic congestion,” he pointed out.

Ling then listed Jalan Deshon, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, and Jalan Wong King Huo as some places facing traffic congestions.

“Once the councils successfully gain power, we should also revive the local council elections.

“Greater power demands larger budgets as well as greater responsibility,” added the MP.