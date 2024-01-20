STB: Sarawak records growth in number of Nordic travellers

KUCHING (Jan 20): Sarawak recorded a growth rate of 145 per cent in the number of visitor’s arrivals from the Nordic region in 2023 as compared to the previous year, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) in a statement.

“With more innovative and bolder marketing approaches in 2024 via its expansion strategy, Sarawak hopes to see further increase in the number of Nordic travellers to Sarawak,” it said.

The press release was issued in conjunction with STB’s participation in MATKA Nordic Fair, the biggest travel industry fair in Northern Europe and the Baltic region, which would conclude tomorrow at Messukeskus Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre in Finland.

“Our participation in MATKA 2024 is as a collaborative effort with Tourism Malaysia (TM) in strengthening Sarawak’s presence in the Nordic market.

“This is part of its leapfrog expansion strategy for STB to get the opportunity to build stronger networking with potential travel industry collaborators from Finland and nearby countries in the region.

“The partnership with TM aligns with STB’s efforts to promote Sarawak as a premier destination for Nordic travellers who are seeking authentic ‘Culture’, ‘Adventure’, ‘Nature’, ‘Food’ and ‘Festivals’ experiences,” it added.

For the first time, visitors to the Sarawak’s booth at MATKA 2024 could enjoy cultural dance performances, accompanied by traditional ethnic musical instruments such as sape and the nose flute.

A tree bark art demonstration there also showcased Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage, art, and musical traditions.

“Today, many tourist destinations have adopted the principles of responsible tourism in their management and tourism practices, and Sarawak is no exception.

“While taking environmental issues seriously, Sarawak tourism players incorporate elements of sustainable waste management, energy conservation, and environmental education into their tours to ensure travellers not only are sight-seeing but also contributing to the conservation of Sarawak’s attractions for generations to come,” said STB.