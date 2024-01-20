Success in athletics, academics bring pride to SMK Methodist Sibu

SIBU (Jan 20): SMK Methodist here is privileged to be given the recognition by the Sarawak Sports Council (MSNS) and the National Sports Council (MSN) for its contribution in the development of athletics.

According to principal Philip Ling, this is evident from the school athletes’ representation in the recent Sarawak Games (Suksar) lll, held Jan 15 to 18 this year.

“Many of our students were selected to represent the central zone in competitions such as basketball, volleyball, taekwondo, boxing, ‘silat’, and hockey,” he said.

“Well done and congratulations to our athletes who will also compete for the Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) Games here in Sarawak, this August,” said Ling at the school’s prize-giving ceremony here today.

The school, said Ling, emphasised a wholesome education, where the students are encouraged to persevere, to have self-discipline, and to inculcate the passion for lifelong learning.

“All these are the core values for one ​​to succeed in life,” he said at the event which was officiated by the Bishop of Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference of the Methodist Church in Malaysia, Dr Lau Hui Ming.

Also present was deputy district education officer Wong Siew Meng.