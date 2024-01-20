Telibong II water treatment plant needs more funds – DPM

TUARAN (Jan 20): The Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities and the Ministry of Public Works have been instructed to sit together with relevant agencies to find a solution to the issue of water supply in Sabah.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the instruction came from him as the Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities following the need of additional funds to solve the issue.

“I have instructed two ministries, our own ministry and Public Works Ministry, with several agencies involved including the Public Works Department (JKR) and Sabah State Water Department (JANS) to sit down and discuss how do we find a solution, especially involving the piping.

“Since this project needs additional allocation, I will need the reports within these next two weeks. I want to know when will this project completed… estimated cost and so on, so that we can bring this to the federal government because the fund is a loan.

“So, we have to discuss how we want to find additional funds from the available allocations,“ he said.

According to Fadillah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has entrusted him to find a solution to the critical water problem.

“It’s not just the industry and local residents that are affected, but we know that Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) is also dealing with this water problem,” he said during his visit to the Telibong II water treatment plant in Tamparuli, near here on Saturday.

He also revealed that the ongoing Telibong II water treatment plant project is almost 70 percent complete.