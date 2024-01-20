Uggah: Disaster committees across S’wak activated to face monsoon season

KUCHING (Jan 20): Disaster management committees all over Sarawak have been activated yesterday (Friday) to face any eventuality during the monsoon this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the flood season in the state is usually expected toward the end of January until February.

“Now we are facing the flood. l hope those staying in any flood prone areas will heed any evacuation advice for their own safety.

“So far we have not received any report of them refusing or reluctant to be evacuated,” he said after visiting the flood victims at the Dewan Millenia and Dewan Perpaduan temporary evacuation centres in Debak today.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said four temporary evacuation centres had been opened so far in the state to house flood victims.

He said he had also told the State Health Department to closely monitor the health of all those in the evacuation centres for Covid-19 symptoms, adding that those who developed fever should be screened immediately.

“We certainly would not want them to suffer another setback to add to their woes,” he said.

The Dewan Millennia currently houses 141 people from 39 families while the Dewan Perpaduan has 223 people from 71 families.

The victims are from Kampung Babu, Kampung Bungey and Kampung Lalang here.

On the flood problem in Debak, Uggah hoped it would be a thing of the past after the flood mitigation project is completed.

“It is now 9 per cent done. We will talk to the Drainage and Irrigation Department to speed up its completion since it was started after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Uggah was accompanied by Betong member of parliament Dr Richard Rapu and Saribas assemblymen Datuk Mohd Razi Sitam during the visit.

Later he also visited the SK St John to check on bank erosion close to its boarding houses.

More than 20 boarders have moved to buildings on higher ground of the school which is located beside the Layar River.

Uggah said he had directed the Public Works Department (JKR) to come up with an estimate to construct an embankment wall as soon as possible to prevent the incident from reoccurring.

Later, Uggah, accompanied by Dr Richard and Betong Divisional JKR Jason Ng, visited the Ulu Layar Road to check on a major landslide affecting the stretch of road in front of the Ng Mutok longhouse.