Unaco’s CNY sale offers festive treats, must-haves

KUCHING (Jan 20): Unaco Supermarket is now having its annual Chinese New Year sales at all 25 outlets across Kuching, Samarahan, Serian and Sri Aman, featuring a variety of festive treats and must-haves.

The retail chain has always placed great importance and attention to each festive season, and Chinese New Year is no different.

Unaco started off in 1989 as a food importer, particularly in dried foods and agriculture produce such as shallots, yellow onions, ginger, and garlic.

Since then, it has expanded its in-house brand to include beancurd sticks and beancurd sheets, dried mushrooms, white fungus, dried black fungus, dried seaweed, ‘agar-agar’, noodles such as bean thread noodles and rice stick noodles, sauces and condiments such as soy sauce and sesame oil, and even its own brand of canned foods like braised bamboo shoots, champignons, lychees, sweet corn, and green peas.

All these, as anyone would know, are staple food to buy to whip up a scrumptious CNY reunion dinner feast.

Obviously, any Chinese New Year celebration is incomplete without Mandarin oranges hailing from Yongchun, China.

In this aspect, Unaco supermarkets offer 3kg, 6kg, and 10kg boxes at affordable prices. One can also carefully select each orange at a slightly higher price.

As Unaco Group is reaching its 35th year of establishment and 23rd year in the retail business, the management extends its appreciation to all loyal customers for supporting Unaco supermarkets.

It has also revealed that two more outlets would be opened this year.

To cater to loyal customers for this upcoming Chinese New Year festival, the operating hours of Unaco supermarkets would be extended from Feb 3 till 8, from 8.30am to 10pm daily.

For Chinese New Year Eve, which falls on Feb 9, all Unaco supermarkets will close early at 5pm.

During the festive period, beginning from Feb 10, the supermarkets will operate as usual from 9am to 9pm daily.