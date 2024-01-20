Zero tolerance for contractors failing to meet workmanship standards, cautions Tiong

BINTULU (Jan 20): Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing will not tolerate any contractors who fail to meet the required standard in their workmanship, which has resulted in flash floods in several areas here recently.

He expressed his disappointment as the floods could have been avoided if the work was done well and meticulously.

“The issue of flash floods often occurs when the drainage system fails to function properly and is built too shallow to accommodate the amount of water during heavy and continuous rainfall,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He said flash floods often caused the rakyat to suffer losses and emotional stress, leading to the government having to clean up the ‘mess’ left behind by these irresponsible contractors.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia stated that previously in several meetings, he strongly opposed the implementation of some projects due to design problems and careless planning.

“I have said the flood control and drainage designs by the contractor companies were not good and were not thoroughly studied, resulting in disasters like this,” he said.

He noted that recently, flood control projects implemented in Bintulu have shown progress as flash floods in many areas have been reduced.

However, this problem still persists in Jalan Sibu due to the negligence of the contractors.

Therefore, he stated all relevant departments will hold meetings in the near future as a follow-up measure to address the issue of flash floods.