28 Filipinos caught for trying to state Sabah illegally

TUARAN (Jan 21): Twenty-eight Filipinos were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for attempting to enter the state illegally in the waters off Tuaran on Saturday.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan Director, Maritime First Admiral Datuk Che Engku Suhaimi bin Che Engku Daik said a MMEA vessel spotted a suspicious fishing boat along 10.2 nautical miles off Tanjung Luk Pisuk in Tuaran around 5.43pm.

“Inspection of the boat manifest did not state the skipper’s name while most of the boat passengers did not have any proper documents.

“All the suspects, aged between 14 and 70, were escorted to the MMEA headquarters in Sepanggar for further action,” said Engku Suhaimi in a statement on Sunday.

The case will be handled under Anti-Trafficking in Person and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM), Immigration Act 1959/63, and the Ports And Harbours Enactment 2002.

Meanwhile, MMEA recovered 200 liters of petrol that were smuggled in the waters off Sandakan on Saturday.

Sandakan MMEA director Maritime Captain Zainudin bin Mohd Zuki said MMEA vessels spotted a speedboat approaching the waters off Tanah Merah in a suspicious manner at around 8.30pm.

“As MMEA tried to approach, the boat sped off prompting a chase.

“It their bid to escape, two suspects were seen throwing eight barrels containing 200 liters of petrol into the sea.

“Both suspects also jumped into the sea to escape but MMEA managed to apprehend one of them,” said Zainudin in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect and the recovered items were taken to the Sandakan MMEA headquarters for further action and the case is being investigated under the Control Supplies Act 1961 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.