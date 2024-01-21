40 companies receive Consumer’s Choice Award

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): Forty companies have been recognised with the Consumer’s Choice Award (CCA) 2024/2025 by the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) at a ceremony at Magellan Sutera resort here on Saturday.

State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib, who officiated the event said the recipients have shown excellence and high commitment in implementing superior service, integrity.and professionalism.

James hoped that the CCA can encourage traders and local entrepreneurs to continue to give their commitment and effort to improve their productivity and quality of service in order to stay relevant and trusted by consumers.

“This recognition should also create healthy competition among all local entrepreneurs to prove each other’s ability to produce the best customer service.

“Make this award a starting point to continue driving towards prominent business achievements and customer service that are comparable to those in developed countries.

“I wish for the 40 excellent entrepreneurs and traders tonight to be a role model for others to continue working hard to achieve their goals,” he said in his speech at the ceremony.

The text of his speech was delivered by his Political Secretary, Undi @ Jenddy N.C. Sanggau.

Meanwhile, MTPN deputy president Abdul Malik Jamaran said the award ceremony is an important platform to recognise the achievements of a company or entrepreneur.

He said it can indirectly build trust among the consumers as the recipients have been chosen as the best choice for consumers in Malaysia.

“This recognition will serve as a catalyst for the recipients who have braved through our current challenging economic times. Congratulations,” he said in his speech.

One of the recipients, Borenos Fried Chicken, said they are humbled and honored to receive the prestigious award.

“It is with great pleasure and gratitude to receive this recognition. We are very happy to see local brands like us receiving big bookings and catering offers while maintaining freshness and quality,” said its representative.

Other companies who were recognised with the CCA during the ceremony include See Hua Sabah, Delicious Curry House, Airworld Travel and Tours, C&F Enterprise Sdn Bhd, and GL Tech Network Sdn Bhd.

Also present were MTPN president Datuk Dr Kevy KV Yeo and MTPN Sabah president Kevin Lo Kian Min.