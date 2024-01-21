Abg Jo helps raise over RM180,000 through singing performance at charity gala night

KUCHING (Jan 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg successfully raised over RM180,000 through his singing performance at the Malaysia-Korea Charity Gala Night last night.

He performed in front of a large audience at the fundraising dinner held at Damai Lagoon Resort in Santubong here.

Prominent figures in attendance include Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy Datuk Sebastian Ting; Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Dr George Chan Hong Nam; Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain; OCIM Sdn Bhd chairman Lee Woohyun, and event co-organisers Puan Sri Datin Amar Nur Ashima Aziz and Dr Kim Sooyeon.

Among the donors were Chan’s wife Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Datuk Wira Lorna Enan Muloon Chan, and OCIM Sdn Bhd, each pledging a generous RM50,000.

The Malaysia-Korea Charity Gala Night, a collaborative effort between SEDC through the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) and OCIM Sdn Bhd featured dynamic performances from representatives of both Sarawak and Korea.

The star-studded lineup included renowned Korean singer and actor Kim DaHyun, along with Malaysia’s award-winning singing sensation Jaclyn Victor, who delivered powerful renditions of her own song ‘Gemilang’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘Saving All My Love for You’.

Beyond the entertainment, the gala night served a noble cause by raising funds for Yayasan Ilmu Sarawak, dedicated to knowledge advancement, and the Green Generation initiative for a sustainable future.

Additionally, the event aimed to support Perkata Sarawak, focusing on enhancing the care and well-being of mentally and physically challenged children and families.