Always uphold safety, SOPs, DO reminds teams involved in disaster ops

TATAU (Jan 21): Personnel from various agencies involved in monitoring floods and other incidents here are advised to also protect themselves and to stay safe.

Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan, who is also the chairman of Tatau District Disaster Management Committee, reminded all teams deployed to the affected areas to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“They must always protect themselves so that every work can be carried out smoothly,” he highlighted in the district’s disaster management committee meeting at Tatau District Office recently, where Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis, Tatau Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Jankey Jikat, heads and other representatives of the relevant government units, as well as local community leaders, were present.

Moreover, Jabang said the district’s operations room had been activated, ready for any emergency situations in the wake of the still-continuing east coast monsoon season.

“The Muput Bridge, which was damaged by the floods, has been repaired, but it can only be accessed by small vehicles,” he added.

During the meeting, representatives of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Civil Defence Force (APM) briefed Jabang on their preparedness in terms of logistics and availability of assets, while the Welfare Department’s representatives talked about the supply and preparedness of relief assistance for the victims.

“For the time being, several schools are being placed on standby mode, including SK Nanga Tau and SK Sangan Iban,” said Jabang, adding that there are a few more schools located near the river.

He added that a temporary evacuation centre at Rumah Steven Jeli was opened on Jan 18 to accommodate 52 people from 25 families, as well as the community of SK Kuala Muput, which was hit by the floods.