Award pushes JCI Padawan president to do better for chapter

KUCHING (Jan 21): The Padawan chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) is all geared up to execute its action plan for 2024, themed ‘Together We Breakthrough’.

For chapter president Douglas Bong, he is even more encouraged to take up the leadership challenge following his achievement at the recent JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Academy 2024, hosted by JCI Lutong in Miri.

At the event, he was honoured with the ‘Most Outstanding Academician (Male) Award’.

“I’m a big believer in increasing one’s knowledge to become a better version of oneself.

“With the knowledge gained from the academy, I have no doubt that my team will successfully execute and achieve our 2024 KPIs (key performance indicators).

“That said, I am grateful for and proud of each and every one of our JCI Padawan committee members for attending the academy despite their very busy schedules as business owners. I really cannot thank you enough.

“In line with our 2024 motto, together we breakthrough,” he said in a statement.

On the KPIs for this year, Bong said there would be four major areas of focus.

“Firstly, to enhance the business ecosystem and collaboration, which would include engagement sessions with major companies and holding business-centric events; secondly, to further foster a sense of community among the members through means such as our mentor-mentee system and involvement in impactful projects; thirdly, continuing to work together to achieve goals and to further encourage this, clear areas of responsibilities and KPIs are set for every board member, the presentation of the quarterly President’s Special Incentive Awards, as well as the establishment of JCI Padawan secretariats at strategic locations; and lastly, reinforcing strong branding and image for JCI Padawan,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Bong also said the preparations for the chapter’s Eighth Installation and Awards were underway.

To be staged at the Grand Riverine Ballroom 2 here this March 1, the event’s theme would be ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’.

For more information, contact Bong on 014-697 7701, event’s organising chairman Alaric Sim on 014-298 6323, or Eric Goh on 016-8871080.

The Padawan chapter is affiliated with JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak, which in turn, is under the umbrella of JCI Malaysia.

The parent international body, JCI, is a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

To date, there are more than 3,000 members representing 73 chapters all across Malaysia, and from this total number, more than 500 members are from Sarawak.