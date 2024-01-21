Council announces road closures to make way for ‘Miri City Car-Free Day’

MIRI (Jan 21): Several roads here will be closed to facilitate the holding of ‘Miri City Car-Free Day’ this Jan 27, running from 5.30am to 10am.

The affected routes are Jalan North Yu Seng and Jalan Merpati, which will be fully closed; and Jalan Persekutuan, Jalan Kipas, Jalan Sylvia and Jalan Parry, which will be half-closed.

In this regard, the Miri City Council (MCC) advises all motorists to plan ahead and check for alternative routes to reach their destinations.

“Apart from stationing traffic wardens at these affected roads, traffic signs will be put up to facilitate the vehicles to make diversions,” it said in a statement.

The MCC also suggested the designated sites at Jalan Ansellia, Jalan Zinnia, Jalan Calliandra, Jalan Helenium and Jalan Unus as options for the road users to park their vehicles.

The ‘Car Free Day’ programme is part of the council’s efforts to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in the city.

There will be many activities being held on the day, including a ‘light musical exercise’, a fun walk, fun games and also lucky draws.