DO tasked with overseeing appointment of JKKK members in longhouses in Tatau

TATAU (Jan 21): The Tatau District Office must oversee the appointment process of members of the village, security and development committee (JKKK) in longhouses.

Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai says the three key positions: the chairman, the secretary and the treasurer, must never be appointed from among close family members.

“This is important to ensure that the financial management of the JKKK or any association can be done transparently,” said the Kakus assemblyman in his speech prior to presenting the allocations amounting to RM267,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to 12 beneficiaries, at the Tatau District Office meeting room recently.

On the MRP, Sikie said due to the vastness of the Kakus constituency, the funds would be distributed based on the needs to repair roads and to help residents build new longhouses.

“The money is also for associations to carry out their activities that can bring profits to their respective organisations,” he said.

Sikie also reminded the MRP recipients, especially the longhouse JKKKs, not to distribute the allocations in cash.

“The funds must only be used to buy building materials such as tiles, and it would be managed by the JKKKs, as this is for the development of the longhouses.

“Do not misuse the MRP allocations,” he warned.

Sikie also called upon local community leaders to remind their folks to always be aware of their surroundings during the current weather conditions, and to always be alert to any signs of disaster in their areas.

“Make sure that all your important documents are kept in a bag so that in case of an emergency, we can get them faster,” he said.

After the MRP presentation, Sikie handed over a document for the repair works on Dewan SK Kelawit, followed by a visit to two Rural Transformation Programm (RTP) project sites: the covered walkway at SK Tatau, and the carpark for Rumah Sengalang at Sungai Selitut.