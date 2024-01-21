Dr Abdul Rahman: S’wak govt to consider including cycling lanes in future road plans

KUCHING (Jan 21): The Sarawak government will consider including dedicated cycling lanes in future road plans, said Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Noting that there has been a sizeable cycling enthusiast community here, Dr Abdul Rahmah believed that the building of dedicated cycling lanes will safeguard the safety of both cyclists and motorists.

“One of the latest projects that will soon be carried out by the state government in Kuching North areas is the road improvement project at Jalan Sultan Tengah starting from the roundabout near to Yayasan Sarawak to Damai.

“I have been briefed last week by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) that dedicated cycling lanes with a distance of 26 kilometres will be built alongside the road.” he said during a Kuching car free morning programme at Heroes’ Monument Park here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Rahman said about 1,000 participants took part in the Kuching car free morning programme today as part of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU)’s efforts to promote the wellbeing of the community and Kuching as a tourist destination.

“Numerous iconic landmarks of Kuching can be spotted along the routes covered by the car free morning programme which included Borneo Cultures Museum, Fort Margherita, Darul Hana bridge and English tea house at Petra Jaya,” he said.

He Hoped that the non-governmental organisations and tourists will also support the programme.

Among those present at the twice-a-month programme today was DBKU Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.