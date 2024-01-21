Durin Bazaar Madani Community chief: Embrace spirit of volunteerism in serving community

SIBU (Jan 21): The Durin Bazaar’s Madani Community chairman Councillor Datuk Teo Boon Siew has called on its committee members to stay committed in serving the community.

Despite being a volunteer body, Teo reminded the elected committee members of their primary duty which is to help the people in their community.

“There is a misconception that the members are being paid and this is not true because we are volunteers,” he said of the Madani Community – a multiracial volunteer body managed by the Information Department with units established across the country.

“Being a leader and dealing with public issues is never easy and most of the time, the effort goes unappreciated,” he said during the committee’s New Year gathering at Kingwood Penthouse here, Friday night.

“As elected committee members, you must remember that your job is to help the people. You may get complaints every day, especially when it is flooding now,” Teo told the attendees.

“Like the recent complaints of flooding at Pulau Dudong; efforts had been done but the problem cropped up again,” he said.

Despite these challenges, he advised the committee members to remain calm and to listen to the people, as well as to help seek solutions to the issues.