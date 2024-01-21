Explore careers in AI, S’wak deputy minister tells school leavers

MIRI (Jan 21): Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting has called on the secondary school leavers to explore a career in artificial intelligence (AI) and its promising future.

Citing the new opportunities and challenges in today’s rapid technological advancement, he said the talents in this sector are highly sought after by the Sarawak government.

“Don’t limit yourself on the area that you would like to venture into.

“The Internet is a good place to start and learn, but most importantly, never quit on your dreams easily,” he told the SMK St Columba’s Form 5 graduates during the school’s graduation and awards presentation ceremony here, yesterday.

The state government, he said, has put much emphasis on talent developments in various fields, with the provision of free tertiary education at all state-owned universities by 2026.

“SPM school leavers need only identify their interests and the field they would like to venture in, while not forgetting the important aspects of the English language.

“The English language is still very important in every major part of the world, to which the Sarawak government has recognised it as the state’s official language, alongside Bahasa Melayu.

“Learn and master it, as this will help you to communicate better with others when you go out of the country,” said Ting, who is also the Piasau assemblyman, to the young audience.

At the ceremony, more than 170 school graduates received their scrolls.

Ryan Alfred Jeehen Howden and Wong Zi Qi were each awarded the 2023 Student Exemplary Award for the male and female category, respectively.

The Principal’s Special Awards, meanwhile, were presented to Adrian Sebastian Antonio for his outstanding leadership and Wong Yong Kai for excellent academic achievement.

The School Alumni’s Special Award, on the other hand, was awarded to Wan Muhammad Haziq Wan Habib; while the Parent- Teacher Association (PIBG) Special Award and the School Management Committee’s Special Award went to Irwansyah Abdul Rahman Wong and Aarone Lim Yu Bin, respectively.

Present at the event were acting principal Ha Pick Yieng; former principal Subah Nyareng; school management committee chairman Simon Ilus; PIBG chairman Karambir Singh and Reverend Josh Sim Juan Hui.