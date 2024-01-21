Family of four in Miri homeless after house collapses

MIRI (Jan 21) A family of four was rendered homeless after their house at Kampung Tudan Desaras Phase 6, here suddenly collapsed early this morning.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said they were notified about the incident at about 9.09am and a team of firefighters rushed to the scene, which was about 11 kilometres from the station.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a house had collapsed, possibly due to the structure of the house being old and weak,” he said in a statement.

Henry added that the house was occupied by a 27-year-old woman, a teenage boy and girl both aged 16-year-old, as well as a nine-year-old boy.

“After the firefighters inspected the house, the occupants were advised to temporarily put up at a relative’s house.

“The incident will be reported to the authorities for further action,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 9.50am.