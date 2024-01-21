KWB urged to address water pipe leak along Jalan Tun Jugah swiftly

KUCHING (Jan 21): The Kuching Water Board (KWB) has been urged to uphold transparency and take swift action on the Jalan Tun Jugah water pipe leak issue.

Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said the unresolved water pipe leak along Jalan Tun Jugah here had persisted since Jan 9.

“It is imperative that KWB accelerates its efforts to address this critical issue. I commend KWB’s attempt on Friday night to isolate the problem by closing 7 out of 9 valves in the affected area.

“However, it is concerning that the leak remains undetected. The complexity of the situation is noted, particularly with the final valve being underground and the need for coordination with JKR (state Public Works Department) to manage traffic during repair works.

“While such challenges are understandable, the urgency of the situation cannot be overstated,” he said in a statement today.

Kong said the continued water wastage not only represented a significant loss in terms of non-revenue water but also a disservice to the residents affected by the issue.

He reiterated that it is imperative that KWB not only expedites its response but also operates with full transparency and accountability.

He asserted that the residents here deserve regular updates including specific details about the volume of non-revenue water lost since the leak.

“Additionally, the response to such issues should not be contingent on media attention or the presence of high-profile individuals like (Kuching South Mayor Datuk) Wee Hong Seng for social media coverage.

“The focus must remain steadfast on delivering effective and timely solutions to the public,” said the Democratic Action Party leader.

Kong stressed that KWB must treat the matter with the highest priority, ensuring a rapid solution while keeping the community informed throughout the process.

“It is essential that KWB demonstrates its commitment to serving the public not just in words or through sporadic actions, but through consistent, effective and transparent efforts to resolve such critical issues,” he said.