Landslide causes big crack in Ulu Layar Road in Betong

KUCHING (Jan 21): A major section of the Ulu Layar Road in Betong sustained severe damage following a landslide, which struck around 3pm on Saturday.

Specifically, that part of the road is located not far from Nanga Mutok longhouse in Layar.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas together with representatives of the Public Works Department (JKR), rushed to the location to inspect the level of damage.

“JKR Betong has put up warning signs and restriction lines, cautioning the public that further collapses could occur and would result in the complete disruption of the traffic.

“Subsequent actions have been taken, namely the cost estimation of the repair works,” said Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a report.

Earlier on, Uggah and his entourage inspected a site at Sungai Layar, where landslide had struck the riverbank, located behind the hostel of SK St John Nanga Tiga in Layar.

“The purpose of the inspection is to draft out the action plans to address soil erosion problem in the area,” said Ukas, adding that the hostel was unaffected during the incident.

Accompanying Uggah were Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, JKR Betong divisional ngineer Jason Ng, and Betong District Council secretary Lister Clement Guwie.