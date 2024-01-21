Man caught with 4kg of syabu in Tawau

TAWAU (Jan 21): A local man was arrested by police with four kilograms of syabu worth RM240,000 here on Thursday.

Tawau police chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin said the arrest was made following a tip-off and continuous police surveillance at an unnumbered house at around 5.55pm.

“As police made the raid, the suspect acted aggressively and tried to run away but was apprehended by police from the Sabah Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Sabah Police Contingent (IPK) and the narcotics division of the Tawau District Police (IPD Tawau).

“Inspection found four plastic packets containing crystalline substance believed to be syabu weighing four kilogrammes with street price of RM240,000,” he told a press conference at the Tawau Police Headquarters on Sunday.

Jasmin said further investigation also revealed the 31-year-old suspects had 15 criminal records for drugs.

The suspect’s urine also tested positive of drug abuse and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, said Jasmin.