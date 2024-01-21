MetMalaysia ends continuous rain warning for S’wak, Johor and Pahang

KUCHING (Jan 21): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has ended the continuous rain warning issued for Sarawak, Johor and Pahang.

Its director general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said based on the analysis of weather models, it was found the weather has improved and there is no potential for continuous rain in these states.

“The continuous rain warning issued at 12pm on Jan 20 for the areas affected has hereby ended.

“The public can get the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website; the ‘myCuaca’ app; or the department’s official social media pages,” he said in a press statement issued at 1.30pm today.

He added those with further inquiries may contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638.

In a separate press statement issued later, he said MetMalaysia has issued a Strong Winds and Rough Seas Warning with effect from Jan 24-28 in the South China Sea.

He said based on the analysis of weather models, the concentration of easterly winds is expected to occur during that period, which can cause strong winds of up to 50kmph and rough seas with a wave height of up to 3.5 metres which is dangerous to small boats.