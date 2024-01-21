Microwave Event a good platform to establish arts market in Sibu, says MP

SIBU (Jan 21): The Microwave Event could become the best platform to showcase the uniqueness and beauty of the artworks created by young local talents, said Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

This event, he said, could foster the appreciation for arts and help sustain the local arts community.

“I am very honoured to be here to officiate at this Microwave Event, which I think is the best platform for the young people and local artists to promote and showcase their products,” he said in his speech for the launch at the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here yesterday.

“This event can raise the appreciation for the arts among the people in Sibu in particular, so that we could hopefully create an arts market in Sibu,” the parliamentarian added.

More than 30 participants took part in the event, jointly organised by Wave Studio and UTS.

Also present were UTS deputy vice-chancellor Mohammad Shahril Osman and organising chairman Christopher Ling.