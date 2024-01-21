MP calls for urgent repair works on landslide-hit areas in Belaga

KUCHING: Belaga MP Datuk Liwan Lagang wants repair work on roads in his constituency, which were damaged due to the recent landslide, to be carried out immediately.

The parliamentarian, who is the state Deputy Minister I for Utility and Telecommunication, was on the ground to inspect the landslide-hit sites last Saturday.

“The contractors have been directed to commence the repair works.

“This is to prevent the landslide situation from worsening, in view of the frequent rainfall,” said Liwan in a report published by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

The inspection covered Jalan Jiwa Murni in Belaga.

“Two landslide-affected areas have been identified: between the junction to Rumah Sekapan Piit and Rumah Sekapan Panjang, and the other at the Sungai Dungan Bridge and the junction to Long Dungan.”

Liwan also instructed the district office to call the owners of the oil palm plantations whose activities had been disrupted by the landslides.

The MP also advised the public to exercise extra caution when using the affected roads.