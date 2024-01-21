MP commends SK St Matthew alumni for efforts in giving back to alma mater

SIBU (Jan 21): Selangau MP Edwin Banta hails the setting up of SK St Matthew Sekuau’s alumni association as ‘a manifestation of the commitment of the former pupils and also the community towards empowering the primary school’.

The establishment of the alumni body, he said, could be a platform for the former pupils to give back to their alma mater through many ways.

“I’d like to congratulate SK St Matthew for hosting this dinner in commemoration of the establishment of this alumni association.

“This signifies the good cooperation among the former pupils of the school,” Edwin said in his speech for the event, held to mark the establishment of the association, at a hotel here last Saturday.

Edwin also expressed his appreciation to Borneo MA Smart Vendors Sdn Bhd for becoming a sponsor of many of the school’s activities run last year.

The parliamentarian later announced an allocation of RM25,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to the school’s parent-teacher association.

Also present at the event were headmistress Ellyne Tong Siew and Borneo MA Smart Vendors representative Alexander Kadir Dato.