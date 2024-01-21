Premier’s Office: No special meeting being held at DUN to discuss new TYT’s appointment

KUCHING (Jan 21): There is no special meeting being held at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to discuss the appointment of a new Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT).

This was clarified by the Premier’s Office in a statement today.

“It has come to the attention of this Office that there are reports in the media stating that there has been a special meeting at the DUN to discuss the appointment of a Head of State.

“In this regard, this Office wishes to clarify that there was no such meeting for such a purpose,” the statement read.

The statement came following a news report by a national daily that a source close to the Sarawak Astana had said that a special meeting would be held at DUN yesterday (Jan 20) believed to be a discussion on the appointment of a new Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

The source also said that the Astana was aware of circulating news regarding Dewan Negera President Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s supposed appointed as the new governor but had yet to make a decision on this.

The report said a swearing-in ceremony for the new Yang di-Pertua Negeri was scheduled to be held on Jan 29 but could not confirm whether this was for the position of the position of Acting Head of State or for a new governor.

Wan Junaidi was said to have tendered his resignation as Dewan Negara President on Jan 19 and is preparing to assume the position of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, which is currently held by Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

So far, the 78-year-old veteran politician has yet to respond to news of his resignation.

Taib was officially appointed as the seventh Yang di-Pertua Negeri on March 1, 2014, succeeding Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng.