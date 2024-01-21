Road stretch near ILP Roundabout along Samarahan Expressway to be closed for repair, resurfacing works

KUCHING (Jan 21): The road stretch near ILP Roundabout along Samarahan Expressway will undergo a month-long repair and resurfacing works starting tomorrow, said a notice from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

As such, it explained some parts of the carriageway will be temporarily closed until Feb 21 to facilitate the work.

It also advised motorists to take extra caution while navigating the affected areas

For further inquiries related to the traffic flow, the public can contact the JKR Samarahan Division Office via 082-672800 during office hours.