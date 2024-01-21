Sarawakians urged to actively enhance their skills to work in tandem with investors

KUCHING (Jan 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged Sarawakians to actively enhance their skills to work in tandem with the investors, both local and international.

According to him, Sarawak presents a plethora of opportunities for supply chain collaboration and the state’s diverse resources provide a fertile ground for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Therefore, he emphasised the paramount importance of technology transfer, highlighting the need to ensure that local expertise is bolstered through shared knowledge.

“As we extend a warm welcome to OCIM and other investors in Sarawak, it’s imperative for Sarawakians to exert diligent efforts. As the host country, we must enhance our skills, facilitating collaborative efforts with overseas guests investing in Sarawak, and perhaps even delve into learning and appreciating their cultures.

“Tonight, we have the opportunity to observe the convergence of cultures between Koreans and Sarawakians. A meaningful cultural exchange is essential for broadening our understanding beyond borders and fostering teamwork as a unified team,” he said in his keynote address during the Malaysia Korea Charity Gala Night at Damai Lagoon Resort last night.

Commending the joint organisers, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) through the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) and OCIM Sdn Bhd, Abang Johari acknowledged their efforts for a noble cause.

“I understand all the proceeds will go to charity organisations, and I appreciate the collaboration to help the less fortunate.

“That should be our approach — investment with a focus on good ROI (return of investment), but simultaneously playing a part to help the less fortunate. Thank you, and I hope you make more money,” he added.

The gala night aimed at raising funds for Yayasan Ilmu Sarawak, a proponent of knowledge advancement, and advocates for the creation of a sustainable future through the Green Generation initiative.

Additionally, the event seeks to support Perkata Sarawak, focusing on improving the care and well-being of mentally and physically challenged children and families.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy Datuk Sebastian Ting; Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Dr George Chan Hong Nam; SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain, OCIM Sdn Bhd chairman Lee Woohyun, and event co-organisers Puan Sri Datin Amar Nur Ashima Aziz and Dr Kim Sooyeon were among the prominent figures present at the gathering.