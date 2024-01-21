SDMC: 72 flood, storm victims taking refuge in relief centres in Bintulu

KUCHING (Jan 21): A total of 72 flood and storm victims are still taking refuge at two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Bintulu as of 4pm today.

According to the latest report from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the relief centre at Assyakirin Hall in Bintulu currently is accommodating 17 storm victims from five households.

Meanwhile, the relief centre at Rumah Steven in Tatau is sheltering 55 flood victims, including 27 households from SK Muput in Sungai Asap.

Two other relief centres in Dewan Millenia and Dewan Perpaduan in Debak were closed earlier this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon monitoring report by Sarawak Civil Defence Force stated water levels in several locations in Julau, Kanowit, Selangau, Kapit, Song, and Daro have increased.

Water levels in several at-risk locations in Samarahan, Betong, and Miri are normal, while they have decreased in some locations in Sibu, Matu, and Tanjung Manis.