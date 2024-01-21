SDMC: Two flood evacuation centres in Debak closed this afternoon

KUCHING (Jan 21): The flood evacuation centres at Dewan Millenia and Dewan Perpaduan in Debak were officially closed this afternoon, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said two closure notices were issued on both centres by Betong district officer Alfred Geling Ason today.

Both Dewan Millenia and Dewan Perpaduan housed flood evacuees from Kampung Bungey, Kampung Lalang, and Kampung Babu who were affected by a flood.

As at 8am this morning, the number of evacuees at Dewan Millenia and Dewan Perpaduan remained at 141 and 263, respectively.

The first flood evacuation centre in the district was opened at 1.30am on Jan 19 at Dewan Millenia.

Due to the increasing number of villagers being affected by the flood, a second centre at Dewan Perpaduan was opened at 12pm on the same day (Jan 19).